KALABURAGI, November 4, 2016
Updated: November 4, 2016 05:36 IST

December 2017 deadline set for Kalaburagi airport

  • Correspondent
Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge and Minister for Medical Education Sharanprakash Patil examining a map of the Kalaburagi airport project at Srinivas Saradagi village on the outskirts of the cityon Thursday.— PHOTO: ARUN KULKARNI
Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge and Minister for Medical Education Sharanprakash Patil examining a map of the Kalaburagi airport project at Srinivas Saradagi village on the outskirts of the cityon Thursday.— PHOTO: ARUN KULKARNI

Take up Phase I and Phase II work simultaneously, Kharge tells officials

The much-delayed Kalaburagi Airport is likely to see the light of the day as Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge has set December 2017 as deadline for completing all work.

Inspecting the ongoing works of the Greenfield Airport near Srinivas Saradagi village on the outskirts of the city on Thursday, Mr. Kharge directed officials to take up Phase I and Phase II works simultaneously so that all work could be completed as per schedule and get the airport ready for inauguration by the end of next year.

Mr. Kharge directed the officials to take up construction of the terminal building, Air Traffic Control Tower-cum-technical block, electrical sub-station, fire station, pump room that were planned in the second phase along with the ongoing construction of pavement, boundary wall, operational fencing, runway so as to speed up work avoiding any clash of work between Phase I and Phase II.

Of the estimated cost of Rs. 109.46 crore, Mr. Kharge said, the State government would bear 66 per cent while the balance funds for the project would be provided by the Hyderabad Karnataka Regional Development Board (HKRDB).

He directed Aditya Amlan Biswas, Regional Commissioner, Kalaburagi Division, and Secretary of the HKRDB, to release 50 per cent of the board’s share immediately.

Public Works Department Executive Engineer Maruti Gokale said that extending the runway from the existing 1,900 metres to 3,260 metres to facilitate landing of bigger aircraft was under way.

Deputy General Manager of RITES Ltd., the contractor of the project, Abdul Bari said that the project also included widening of the runway to 60 metres from the existing 45 metres.

Minister for Medical Education Sharanprakash Patil, Kalaburagi Rural MLA G. Ramakrishna, MLC Iqbal Ahmed Saradagi and Deputy Commissioner Ujjwalkumar Ghosh were present.

