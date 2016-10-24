A farmer, who had attempted suicide by consuming poison on Saturday, died on the way to hospital late in the evening. The police identified him as M.C. Manje Gowda (56), a resident of Kuvempu Nagar in Chikkamagaluru town.

He was cultivating flowers in his seven-gunta land and had borrowed a loan from a bank in 2007. He suffered a huge loss this year and was worried about repaying the loan, according to his son M.M. Yogish.

He was admitted to a hospital in Hassan, from where doctors referred him to a hospital in Manipal. He died on the way.

The Chikkamagaluru Town police have registered an unnatural death report.