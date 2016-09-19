“We say democracy is the best form of governance, because it allows plurality of thoughts. It is only democracy that gives us the chance to debate and put our respective opinions across,” said Varadesh Hiregange, Director, Centre for Gandhian and Peace Studies, here on Friday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the second edition of M.V. Kamath Memorial National Parliamentary Debate Tournament titled “PRO.VERB 2016”, organised by the School of Communication , a constituent of Manipal University, here.

Debate essential

According to a press release issued here, Prof. Hiregange said that it was essential to encourage a culture of debate and discussion in a democracy such as India. Elucidating on the skill that debating is, he said, “Debating is not just arguing and putting one’s opinion across, but it also includes having the broad-mindedness to accept others’ opinion. The truth can be multi-faceted, and debating is an exploration of the truth.”

Going back to history, he gave an example of how [Rabindranath] Tagore and [Mahatma] Gandhi disagreed on certain political ideologies but had a healthy relationship. “In fact, Tagore was the first person to call Gandhi ‘Mahatma Gandhi’, and Gandhi gave him the name ‘Gurudev’,” he said.

Nehru’s greatness

He also mentioned about Jawaharlal Nehru writing columns against his own political agenda using the pen name ‘Chanakya’, to invite different perspectives and discussions.

“I fight for your right to differ from me,” he quoted, talking about India’s 200-year-long freedom struggle, and how even after Independence, there was a barrier to people’s freedom of expression for two years, during Emergency in 1975.

Klaus Schulz, Vice-Chancellor of HMKW University, Berlin, Nandini Lakshmikantha, Director, School of Communication, and Padma Rani, Associate Director, Shreeraj Gudi, faculty coordinator, were present.