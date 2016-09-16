The issue of installation of sluice gates to vented dams in the district dominated the general body meeting of the Udupi Zilla Panchayat on Thursday.

Raising the issue, Pratap Hegde, a ZP member, said the district had received lower rainfall this time and hence, rural areas were likely to face water shortage during the summer. This could be eased to an extent by storing water in the vented dams across the district. However, the sluice gates of many vented dams have been damaged and need immediate repair, he said.

When an official from the Minor Irrigation Department said that wood required for construction of sluice gates was unavailable and that the department was giving priority to fibre gates, Mr. Hegde said that wood was available in the villages. He said the department should contact the farmers or people living by the river banks and they would provide it. He said fibre gates would be a good long-term idea.

Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLC, took exception to the grants given for the development of Varahi Irrigation Project being spent in Kaup. He said the money should be spent only in the command area of the project.

Gitanjali Suvarna, another ZP member, said there was only one instance of relief being paid under the Chief Minister’s Santwana Harish Scheme. This was despite the fact that 30 hospitals in the district come under the scheme. A resolution should be passed urging the government to facilitate its proper implementation, she said.

Cleanliness matters

Dinakar Babu, ZP president, said the district government hospital should be cleaner. Members also expressed concern over the functioning of the 108 ambulance service in the district, which, they said, was facing shortage of either drivers or nursing staff.

As the members were dissatisfied by the replies, Mr. Poojary suggested that Priyanka Mary Francis, CEO of the ZP, call a separate meeting of ZP members with the District Health Officer to discuss health issues.