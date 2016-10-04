The Karnataka State Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (Krantikari) has alleged foul play in the death of two Dalit youths in Kalaburagi district and demanded a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department into both the cases.

Ganesh Kobalkar from Jewargi taluk was found hanging from a tree in a hillock area on the outskirts of Shahpur town in Yadgir district last month. The body of Shantappa Malakappa from Aland taluk was found in an isolated area on the outskirts of Gola (B) village in Aland town in May.

Malleshi Sajjan, State convener of the samiti, told presspersons on Monday that a protest march would be taken out from Jewargi town to Kalaburagi on Wednesday and a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara would be submitted to the authorities. Mr. Sajjan alleged that both the cases were planned murders and police officials were part of the conspiracy.

He added that the family members of Mr. Kobalkar had said in a police statement that the handwriting and signature on the suicide notes did not match with that of the victim. It was well known that Mr. Kobalkar was a social activist, who had opposed the opening of wine shops around educational institutions and temples in Jewargi town. Mr. Sajjan said that there had been an attempt to give a twist to the case by mentioning the name of political leaders in the death note.

The post-mortem report of Shantappa, which gave the cause of his death as sunstroke, had lead to the suspicion of a foul play. Mr. Sajjan alleged that the police closed the case without proper investigation.