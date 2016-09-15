Forest Department officials have seized a carcass of a peacock and a motorcycle, used by poachers, during a raid conducted in Sirguppa taluk recently. However, the poachers managed to escape in the cover of darkness. No arrests have been made so far.

Based on credible information that a group of poachers, with guns, were moving around on a hunting-spree, forest officials, led by Pompapathy Naik, Deputy Range Forest Officer, swooped on the gang near Matur tank in Sirguppa taluk. On seeing the officials, the poachers managed to escape leaving behind the carcass and the motorcycle.

A forest offence case has been registered. The owner of the motorcycle had been traced with the help of registration certificate and efforts are on to arrest the poachers, Mr. Naik, told The Hindu .