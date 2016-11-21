The president of the State unit of KPCC, Kisan Cell Sachin Meega, has called upon Deputy Commissioner T. Venkatesh toundertake a ground-level study of the villages around the 1,200 MW coal-based thermal power project of Udupi Power Corporation Ltd. and understand the problems of the locals.

Mr. Meega told reporters here that only after such a study should a decision be taken on issues related to the expansion of the project.

He said Mr. Venkatesh should not have allowed “outsiders” to dominate the public hearing on the expansion of the 1,200 MW plant to 2,800 MW, held at Yellur in Udupi on November 10. He should have given first preference to listening to grievances of the farmers and locals, he said.