Deputy Commissioner Ramprasath Manohar has sought a detailed report on the status of development works taken up using the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Fund and the Hyderabad-Karnataka Region Development funds in the district. He has set a deadline of September 21 for this.

Reviewing the progress of works on Wednesday, he instructed the officials concerned to complete the works taken up in 2013-14 within a month and those taken up in 2014-15 by December.

“In case of any problem, like getting site,s for instance, officials should bring it to my notice and get it resolved, not delaying execution,” he said.

He also said that the works that have been completed will be inspected by the tahsildar, and based on his report the balance funds would be released.