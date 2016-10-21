Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram releasing publicity materials just two days ahead of the Kittur Utsav-2016 at a press conference in Belagavi on Friday. – PHOTO: BY P.K. BADIGER.

Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram has sought additional funds for the annual Kittur Utsav, being celebrated for three days at the Rani Channamma fort in Kittur town of Bailhongal taluk from October 23 to 25.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said the government had sanctioned Rs.30 lakh for the festivities, which was not enough. At least Rs.50 lakh to Rs.60 lakh was needed. Therefore, a request had been made for additional funds.

Releasing publicity materials just two days ahead of the festivities, he defended the decision to include as many as 13 teams from outside the State to stage programmes, saying that it would give an opportunity for the local people to witness art forms of other States. Kannada organisations have disapproved including such a large number of teams from outside the State at the cost of giving opportunity to native talents.

Mr. Jayaram said Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa had agreed to inaugurate the festival. Around one lakh people were expected to witness various proceedings during the three-day cultural extravaganza.