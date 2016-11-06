Deputy Commissioner T. Venkatesh on Saturday directed the authorities of a private company running a biomedical waste treatment unit at the Nandikur Industrial Area to follow all the guidelines given by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

He inspected the premises of Ayush Envirotech Pvt Ltd, running the biomedical waste treatment unit after people complained against the unit at a public hearing on the Nandikur Industrial Area, organised by the KSPCB, here.

Mr. Venkatesh was taken around the premises of the unit by Maruti, who runs the unit. Mr. Venkatesh asked why there was black soot deposited on all the leaves of all the plants around the plant. He also enquired how the storm water in the plant was discharged. He was told that water used in the plant was treated at the effluent treatment equipment at the plant.

Mr. Maruti informed the Deputy Commissioner that the unit was following all environmental guidelines of the KSPCB. The biomedical waste collected from the hospitals from Udupi district was disposed within 24 hours, he said.

When it was pointed out that biomedical waste of three days had not been disposed at the plant, Mr. Maruti said that it was because some machines were being repaired. Mr. Venkatesh also enquired about the height of the chimney of the unit and was told by officials that it was according to the norms.

Earlier, Mr. Venkatesh told presspersons that the views expressed by the people at the public hearing would be included in the proceedings of the public hearing and would be sent to the Union Ministry of Forests and Environment.