Stating that the Mangaluru-Hassan-Mysuru-Solur gas pipeline has been operational since Friday, the Hassan district administration has appealed to the public not to obstruct or damage the pipeline in the district. The pipeline, which passes through different survey numbers, covers 106 km in the district. A press release issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s office, here on Saturday, said with the pipeline functioning, the movement of over 400 trucks carrying LPG cylinders would be stopped, reducing the traffic on National Highway 75.

“The district administration thanks the farmers, who had parted with their land for the pipeline project. The public should cooperate with the administration to ensure the smooth functioning of the gas pipeline,” it stated. Further, it said that the public should inform the nearest police station if they noticed any damage caused to the pipeline.