Most shops remain closed; transport services reduced to a trickle; minor scuffles reported

With empty roads, heavy police presence, crowds thronging the remnants of violence, and police convoy keeping vigil, Bengaluru brokered an uneasy peace on Tuesday.

Though curfew was officially imposed in at least 15 police station limits — including the Mysuru Road — it did not seem to be strictly enforced.

Vehicular movement was sparse and most shops and commercial establishments remained closed. Transport services along these areas were reduced to a trickle. Hospitals saw a significant decline in the number of patients as many struggled to find transportation.

In many places, particularly Mysuru Road, the smell of burnt rubber remained in the air, while the remains of torched vehicles were strewn on the road. The police personnel went on rounds, checking vehicles intermittently and directing groups to return to their homes. The day saw only minor incidents of violence, primarily around Hegganahalli near Laggere, where police firing took place on Monday.

Early in the morning, the police had to disperse a group that got into a scuffle with five street vendors in the area. Sporadic instances of tyres being burnt were reported. Scores of people, who had ventured out of their homes in the sensitive area, were taken into preventive custody.

Residents said that on Monday night, the police barged into their homes and picked up people accusing them of being connected with the violent protest.

The charred remains of trucks and other vehicles could be seen all around the area, and these became points of attraction for the curious.

The police had to routinely disperse persons who came to the NICE Link Road where a truck carrying clothes was torched, and who were sifting through the clothes to take back home. Similarly, the police were on their feet chasing away curious onlookers who came to click pictures of the torched trucks at New Timber Yard and Mysuru Road.

The chaos of Monday’s violence was perhaps best seen in the Metro parking lot at Mysuru Road station. Nearly 1,000 two-wheelers and 87 cars remained parked overnight in the parking lot.