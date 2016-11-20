The Srirama Sene’s Dattamala Abhiyana, which began on November 12, will come to an end on Sunday with Datta devotees visiting the Sufi shrine on Bababudangiri Hills after a procession in Chikkamagaluru town. Hundreds of workers of Srirama Sene and Datta devotees will take part in the procession (Shobha Yatre), which will start at Kamadhenu Ganapati temple in the town.

The event, organised by Srirama Sene, has more than 50 sadhus from across the country participating.

Srirama Sene leader Pramod Mutalik and others have already reached Chikkamagaluru to take part in the event. The procession will begin at Kamadhenu Ganapati Temple and conclude at Bolurameshwara Temple. Later, the devotees would travel to the shrine in vehicles.

No tourists

The Chikkamagaluru district administration has barred the entry of tourists to the Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah on Sunday, in view of the Dattamala Abhiyana programme.

Security arrangements

The police are on high alert to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme. As many as 1,757 policemen including senior officers will be on duty. District Armed Reserve and KSRP platoons have also been involved in the security arrangements.