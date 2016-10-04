There has been a mixed response to the water sports conducted as part of Dasara adventure sports this year if the public turnout during the first two days of the event at the Varuna lake here is any indication.

Nearly 200 people have visited the Varuna lake to take part in the high-speed boat ride, banana ride and jet skiing, kayaking and coracle, said representatives of the General Thimayya Academy of Adventure (GETHNAA) who are vested with the responsibility of conducting the sporting events during the Dasara festivities.

While the crowd was considerably less compared to the events conducted in the earlier editions of Dasara, it was not disappointing on the first day given the simmering tension over Cauvery. But the organisers said there were not more than 20 to 40 people on the second day till late in the afternoon.

Adventure sports was introduced in the mid 2000s to get the youth involved in larger numbers and it also featured bungee jumping apart from para-sailing and wall climbing.

But over the years, the number of activities has been curtailed and this year it is confined to only water sports.

But the organisers are hopeful that halfway through the festival, there will be good rush though it may not be comparable to 2014 Dasara (there was no adventure sport during 2015). Aqua sports is scheduled to be held till October 9 and the organisers say they have plans to extend the duration. But if the response continues to be muted like on Monday, then they may reconsider their plans. Varuna lake is on the Mysuru-T.Narsipur Road and about 10 km from the city.

To ensure safety of the participants, the activities are conducted under the supervision of experts from GETHNAA.