The Dasara festivities will be held as usual this year without scaling down its grandeur, but unnecessary expenditure would be curtailed, said Deputy Commissioner D. Ranadeep and Additional Deputy Commissioner T. Venkatesh.

Dispelling the notion that authorities may scale down festivities in the wake of the Cauvery agitation in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mandya, the officials told The Hindu on Saturday that all arrangements were being made to hold the festival in all its grandeur. The government is expected to release the first instalment of the funds in a day or two.

The district administration, which had sought Rs. 14 crore earlier had reduced it to Rs. 12 crore, Mr. Venkatesh said. The district administration had a carry-over fund of Rs. 2.5 crore from last year, Mr. Ranadeep said.

The hotel industry too was not also in favour of low-key celebrations, which they felt, would affect the ‘Brand Dasara’ that has been built over the years. Narayan Gowda, president, Mysuru Hoteliers’ Association said last year’s festivities were not celebrated in a grand manner owing to drought and farmers’ suicide. The event is a big draw for tourists, giving the State an opportunity to showcase its cultural heritage, Mr. Gowda said.

Meanwhile, the district administration held a meeting with corporate houses inviting them to sponsor Dasara events. TVS, Asian Paints, J.K. Tyres and banks are reportedly come forward to sponsor the events. Mr. Venkatesh said 17 sub-committees were chalking out programmes and making arrangements for the gala.