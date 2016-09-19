The hospitality sector in Mysuru, which is tottering under the impact of the dispute over sharing of Cauvery waters, has announced a 30 per cent discount on lodging bill for tourists from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

President of Mysuru Hotel Owners' Association Narayan Gowda said the tourism sector in Mysuru was facing the brunt of the on-going Cauvery dispute by reporting a sharp decline in arrival of tourists to the city.

The road blockades and closure of inter-state borders with Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery issue has virtually halted the arrival of tourists to Mysuru. This blow to the tourism industry comes barely 10 days before the annual Dasara festival, which will be kicked off on October 1.

“Any tourist from Tamil Nadu or Kerala, who books a room in Mysuru, will be offered a 30 per cent discount. They only need to furnish a document as their address proof,” Mr Gowda said.

More than 270 hotels of various categories in Mysuru are part of the association. “Tourists can avail the discount in any of these hotels,” he said, clarifying that the discount was restricted to lodging and does not apply to restaurants.

The offer will be in force for the next two months, covering not only the Dasara festival, but also the maiden Mysuru Shopping Festival beginning on September 24 and concluding on November 5.