A total of 42 tableaux will participate in this Dasara’s Vijayadashami procession scheduled for October 11.

Releasing the posters and brochures of the tableaux at a programme in Mysuru on Saturday, Minister of State for Public Works H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the district in-charge Minister, said the tableaux will showcase the State’s history, culture, traditions and various other interesting aspects.

Each of the 30 districts of the State will be represented in the procession through tableaux depicting the respective district’s unique culture, art or tradition, he added.

Apart from the tableaux prepared by 30 zilla panchayats of the State, the Departments of Information, Kannada and Culture, Tourism, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Cauvery Neeravari Nigam and State Bank of India too are participating in the procession with their respective tableaux.

A tableau on B.R. Ambedkar’s 125th birth anniversary will be part of the Dasara procession, Mr. Mahadevappa added.

