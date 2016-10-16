Popular choice:The occupancy rate in Chamundi Express is often in excess of 200 per cent of its carrying capacity, as its scheduled departure timings suit office-goers.— FILE PHOTO

MP had promised that a new service would be introduced during Dasara

Hundreds of daily commuters on the Mysuru-Bengaluru section are having to suffer through overcrowding in trains during peak hours because of the delay in introduction of the additional service promised by the authorities.

Though Pratap Simha, the Mysuru MP, had gone on record, and even announced on social media sites, that a new service would be introduced during Dasara, there appear to be no signs of a new train even after the festivities.

Lokesh, a commuter, said that because of the rush, many people are forced to stand in toilets in Chamundi Express. “I have travelled in toilet class on many occasions as it is difficult to find a place to stand, let alone sit,” he said.

The occupancy rate in Chamundi Express is often in excess of 200 per cent of its carrying capacity, as its scheduled departures from both Mysuru and Bengaluru suit office-goers. Thus, people are almost always packed like sardines inside.

Mr. Simha had said that the new service would to be a “shadow” or “duplicate” service to Chamundi Express, which leaves Mysuru at 6.45 a.m. and Bengaluru at 6.15 p.m.

Senior Divisional Operational Manager Vinayak says a proposal on a new service was sent to the Railway Board long back but there has been no response yet. “But we also need rakes, without which the service cannot be introduced,” he said.

At present, 32 pairs of trains (including bi-weekly and weekly ones) operate between the two cities. But most of them are long-distance services. Chamundi Express is the only train suitable for office-goers.

While Mr. Simha was not available for comment, the MP’s office said he was fully aware of the problem faced by commuters and has been seeking intervention at the ministerial level to get the proposal cleared.