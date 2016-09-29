Deputy Director of the Department of Food and Civil Supplies K. Rameshwarappa speaking to hoteliers ahead of the Ahara Mela, in Mysuru on Wednesday.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

The Dasara Ahara Mela-2016 (food festival) is expected to thrill food enthusiasts as the event promises a variety of exciting and lip-smacking food from different parts of the State.

Delicacies ranging from tribal food to Bijapur roti will delight the connoisseurs of food at the mela. The bamboo biriyani of the tribal people, which were a hit when introduced in 2014, will be there this year too.

The event will be held from October 1 to October 9 at the Bharath Scouts and Guides grounds here and over 92 stalls are set up at the venue.

There were too many applicants for the stalls from different places and the authorities were forced to select some of them and allotted them the stalls in order to provide distinctive, diverse and delicious foods. Stalls were given to such entrepreneurs, who have registered under the Food Safety and Standards Act and who have produced records supporting their proficiency in food industry.

As the 11-day Dasara extravaganza draws both domestic and international tourists, steps have been taken to introduce gastronomic delights for foodies.

The food mela, which was one of the biggest hits of Dasara in the past few years, is being organised at a cost of Rs.25 lakh.

K. Rameshwarappa, senior Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies Department, told The Hindu that cuisines include organic food and items from Mysuru, Kodagu, coastal and Malnad region, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and north Indian cuisine.

He said those who have been allotted shops have been directed to display rates for each food item that they serve. They have been told to maintain utmost hygiene and cleanliness in and around their premises. Steps have been taken to ensure that rain does not disappoint food enthusiasts, he said.

Vegetarian and non-vegetarian stalls have been set up separately, he said.