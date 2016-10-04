Visitors thronged the Dasara food fair organised at the Scouts and Guides Grounds here on Sunday evening.

It was a common sight to see people standing in long queues at several stalls, particularly those which sold jolada rotti and Melokote original Iyengar puliyogare. While several people waited to have a bite of their favourite snack, a few had to return disappointed owing to the crowd.

Apart from the traditional food items, special millet foods, tribal foods and thematic foods have been introduced this year. Rameshwarappa, Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies Department told The Hindu that over 40,000 people visited the food fair on Sunday.

Mr. Rameshwarappa said that the shops were allowed to be open even after the scheduled closing time to cater to the large number of visitors. As many as 94 stalls have been set up at the venue. A few stall owners told The Hindu that if a similar number of visitors visit the food fair for a few more days, they will make a decent profit. “We were caught unawares by the huge crowd on Sunday. If we knew that the food fair would receive such a good response, we would have prepared the dishes well in advance. We had to prepare the dishes even on Sunday night to meet the increasing demand,” a stall owner said.