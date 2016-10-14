floral delights:Replicas of light combat aircraft Tejas and the Gateway of India were among the attractions at the flower show in Mysuru.— PHOTOs: M.A. SRIRAM

The Dasara flower show, which concluded at Kuppanna Park here on Wednesday, attracted a large number of visitors in a span of 12 days.

A whopping 2.5 lakh people visited the flower show, with many visitors making multiple trips to get acquainted with the “new-age” horticultural concepts such as vertical gardening and terrace gardening that were promoted at the event.

J.D. Dinesh Kumar, Senior Assistant Director of Horticulture, said a high turnout was expected as the authorities had gone all out to touch upon almost every area of horticulture and make the event a “complete package” suiting people of all ages.

This is the third year the flower show was hosted at Kuppanna Park, which was handed over to the Department of Horticulture by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC). The park, also called Nishad Bagh, near Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle has been given a makeover by MCC, with a musical fountain and a solar park established a few years ago.

Replicas of the Gateway of India and light combat aircraft Tejas were the main attractions at the show.

More than two lakh roses were used to recreate the Mumbai landmark, while about one lakh flowers were used for the aircraft replica. The flowers, mostly procured from Bengaluru and Ooty, were replaced once during the show.

The gate collection tender had been awarded to a private agency for a sum of Rs. 37.5 lakh, while the food court tender was claimed for Rs. 12.5 lakh. The show was jointly organised by the Department of Horticulture and the District Horticulture Society.

Mr. Kumar said the feedback from the visitors was good. Keeping in mind the limited space for gardens in modern cities, the show had exhibitors share ideas on developing gardens in limited urban spaces.

