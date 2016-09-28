IN THE WORKS:Government stalls being set up at the Karnataka Exhibition Authority Grounds in Mysuru.— PHOTo: M.A. SRIRAM

KEA leaving no stone unturned to ensure a pleasant experience for all

The 90-day Dasara exhibition will be inaugurated at the Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Grounds on October 1.

The venue is being spruced up with newly laid roads and other facilities. KEA chief executive officer Shashi Kumar told reporters on Tuesday that Fun World and Resorts has bagged this year’s contract for the stalls, entertainment zone and food courts by quoting a sum of Rs. 4.11 crore.

While replicas of the Seven Wonders of the World were erected near the amusement park during Dasara last year, this time there will be a replica of the Amarnath Yatra. Entry fee is likely to be Rs. 40 per head.

Parking arrangements

Like last year, KEA has retained the entrance and parking rights. Parking arrangements have been made on M.G. Road, with about 12 acres of KEA land being readied to accommodate 800 two-wheelers, 500 cars, and 30 buses. The entrance to the area is from M.G. Road.

Hitherto, visitors had to parking their vehicles at Doddakere Maidan in front of Mysuru palace. Though KEA and the erstwhile royal family are engaged in an ownership dispute over the land now, Mr. Shashi Kumar said parking will be allowed there too.

“We earned Rs 1.92 crore in the form of gate collection and Rs. 22 lakh from parking during last year’s Dasara,” Mr. Shashi Kumar said.

Empty stalls

At a meeting held last month, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had cautioned against leaving it late to set up stalls at the exhibition grounds. However, a majority of the stalls were empty on Tuesday even though the exhibition is scheduled for inauguration on Saturday.

However, Mr. Shashi Kumar said all the 30 zilla panchayat stalls will be thrown open to the public on Saturday; as will the 40 government stalls.

KEA has installed 32 CCTV cameras at the exhibition grounds, including near the entrance, ticket issuing area and parking area. The exhibition will wrap up on December 25.

