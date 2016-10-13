Dasara elephants will bid farewell to Mysuru today

Tusker Arjuna will head back to his camp on Thursday after a successful showing at the Jamboo Savari.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

After performing their task to perfection, the Dasara elephants will bid adieu to the city and head back to their respective jungle camps on Thursday.

Led by tusker Arjuna, the 12-member elite jumbo team, which arrived in the city in two batches, will leave the Mysuru palace premises along with the mahouts, kavadis, and their family members around 8.30 a.m.

After breakfast, the elephants and the others will be given an affectionate farewell by forest authorities, who have made all the arrangements for their return in trucks.

The mahouts and kavadis gave an elaborate bath to all the 12 elephants on Wednesday as they got some well-deserved relaxation a day after the demanding Dasara procession.

Lead elephant Arjuna, who is 56, carried the golden howdah for the fifth year in a row during the procession. His kavadi Sannappa, who was asked to command the elephant as its mahout, successfully handled the jumbo and earned accolades from the Forest Department. A senior forest official said Mr. Sannappa, despite it being his first Dasara as mahout to the celebrated tusker, did a remarkable job amidst the noise and the crowd.

Sannappa, alias Mahesh, who has been Arjuna’s kavadi for the past seven years, may be permanently elevated to the job of mahout.