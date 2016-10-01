Owing to Dasara festivities, the major roads in the city, which were littered with potholes, have been repaired by the Mysuru City Corporation.

The potholes were filled by the MCC over the last few days on major roads, particularly on the Jamboo Savari route and few other busy roads.

Some of the other roads included Hunsuru road, Bogadi road, Bengaluru road leading to Mysuru city etc.

According to official sources, other locations, including K.R. Circle, were given a facelift.

However, roads near Ramaswamy Circle and the CADA office still retain pockmarks, despite repairs. The city has a network of nearly 1,800 km, including arterial roads and bylanes, sources said.

Many fountain circles were refurbished and filled with fresh water.

The Public Works Department were still continuing even on Friday and department sources said that it was impossible to complete works by this Dasara and they needed at least some more months .

Meanwhile, some members of the public strongly criticised the repair works taken hastily and alleged that officials and contractors had carried out sub-standard work to meet the deadline.

Kaushik, resident of Kuvempunagar, told The Hindu that the district administration failed to plan the works well in advance and carry out the works systematically.

He said that quality of work could be assessed by the fact that road repair works got completed within a week.

Shashidhar, who works in a private hospital, said that there will be potholes again after few days.