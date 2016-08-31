Drinking water supply to the city from Thumbe vented dam has been stopped as one of the main water supply pipelines was damaged at Adyar on Wednesday.

Of the two pipelines, one pumped water to Padil storage unit and another to the storage unit at Bendoorwell.

An Assistant Executive Engineer at Mangaluru City Corporation told The Hindu that the pipeline supplying water to Padil unit has been damaged. Hence, operation has been stopped from 2 a.m. As the two pipelines have been interlinked due to illegal connections midway between Padil and Thumbe water supply, another pipeline was also stopped at about 2 p.m.

The engineer said that the damage is suspected to be in a joint. As the pipeline is underground, about two mts depth, four earth movers have been pressed into service for removing soil to locate the damage.

He said that officials would try their best to repair the pipeline on Wednesday night itself. If not water supply to the entire city would be disrupted on Thursday.