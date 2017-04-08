‘Dalits will not support fascist forces’

more-in

Describing the bypolls to Nanjangud (reserved) Assembly constituency as a fight between ‘democratic and fascist forces’, H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Public Works, said Dalits will stay clear of ‘communal and fascist forces’ whose ranks former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad has joined.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Mahadevappa said Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and social reformer Basavanna’s principles were pro-democratic and against fascism and communalism. “Dalits were now awakened and educated. Though attempts are being made to mislead them, they will not go with the forces that have strengthened communal and fascist forces,” he said.

Mr. Mahadevappa said the Dalits are acutely aware of the efforts made during A.B. Vajpayee’s tenure to review the Constitution written by Dr. Ambedkar.

Development funds

When asked about release of funds by the State to develop Nanjangud after Mr. Prasad’s resignation, Mr. Mahadevappa said the government was responsible for development and added that development was a continuous process and would not cease after the bypolls.

He expressed confidence that Congress candidate Kalale Keshavamurthy, who had lost twice previously, will emerge victorious on the strength of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s governance during the last four years.