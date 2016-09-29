Shafi Bellary, secretary of the State unit of the Popular Front of India (PFI), said on Wednesday that Dalits and minorities were at the receiving end of “majority politics” for the last two years.

He was speaking at the ‘Stop politics of hate’ campaign organised by the district unit of the PFI here.

Mr. Bellary said all people should accept the fact that India was a diverse multi-religious and multi-cultural country. It has a secular constitution. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had got a mere 31 per cent of votes, which meant that a large majority was against it, he said.

Even those who had voted for the NDA had done so because they were fed up of the “corruption” of the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. Hence it could not be concluded that it was a vote for the ideology espoused by the BJP, he said.