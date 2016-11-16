IN one voice:Karnataka Dalit Sangharsh Samiti(B. Krishnappa faction) members staging a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mandya on Tuesday.

The Karnataka Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (B. Krishnappa faction) has urged the State government to fix minimum wages for Dalits working at gram panchayats and other local bodies.

A group of members of the Samiti took out a protest march from the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to the office of the Deputy Commissioner here on Tuesday.

Insecurity

According to them, employees of various grades at gram panchayats and urban local bodies (ULBs) were facing insecurity following the absence of minimum wages and other social security benefits.

The agitators urged the government to release salaries of all Dalit employees by the fifth of every month. They also demanded pension, health insurance, provident fund and other facilities for Dalit employees.

Sadashiva report

The State government was also urged to implement the Justice A.J. Sadashiva Commission Report, which recommended reallocation of reservation among communities grouped under Scheduled Castes, immediately. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the government through the office of the Deputy Commissioner.