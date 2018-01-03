Dalit groups stage protest in Belagavi

more-in

Several Dalit organisations protested in Belagavi on Wednesday against the violence in Maharashtra after the Bhima-Koregaon battle bicentenary.

They walked to the Rani Channamma Circle shouting slogans against the Maharashtra government for failing to control the violence. They accused Sangh Parivar groups of inciting violence by desecrating the tomb of G.G. Gaekwad, who had carried out the final rites of Shivaji’s son Sambhaji. They said that Brahminical forces had tried to wipe away memories of the victory of the Mahar Regiment against the Peshwa forces in 1818 in Bhima- Koregaon.

They vowed to continue the struggle for Dalit pride in Karnataka and across the country.

Members of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti, Dalit Sanghatanegala Okkoota, Manava Hakkugala Horata Samiti and other organisations were present.

NWKRTC stopped all buses bound for Maharashtra since morning. Officers suspended operations after news of riots in the neighbouring districts of Kolhapur, Solapur and the Konkan. Services will be resumed by evening or by Thursday, depending on the law and order situation, NWKRTC officers said.