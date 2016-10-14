Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Forest, Environment and Ecology B. Ramanath Rai said here on Friday that the district administration will seek Rs. 10 crore from the State government to construct a district stadium at Benjanapadavu in Bantwal taluk.

Speaking to media persons after reviewing the progress of various development works in the district, the Minister said that about nine acres of land is available at Benjanapadavu for building the stadium. A proposal to this effect would be sent to the government shortly.

The Minister said that Mangaluru should have a large stadium in the suburbs, apart from the Mangala stadium in the city. This should meet the requirements of sportspersons from other parts of the district.

B.T. Kantaraj, Superintending Engineer, Mangaluru Circle of the Public Works Department, said that the department has sent a Rs. 55 crore proposal to the government for widening the 2.5 km stretch between Kenjar and Malavoor on the Mangaluru-Bajpe Road. It included building a parallel bridge to a length of 190 m across the Phalguni river at Malavoor and a parallel railway underpass at Kenjar.

Mr. Rai said that in the first phase of this project, only road could be widened at an estimated cost of Rs. 22 crore.