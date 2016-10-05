The Volunteer Service Organisation of Manipal University has come up with an idea of having a ‘Daan Rath’ to propagate the joy of giving as part of the ‘Daan Utsav’ celebrations from October 2 to 6.

According to a press release, the ‘Daan Rath’ was launched by Vice-Chancellor H. Vinod Bhat on Monday.

“Daan Rath is being used for the first time in Manipal,” said Anup Naha, coordinator of the organisation.

This is the fourth edition of the utsav. The rath will go around the university campus and will make a brief halt at every institute.

“People can donate whatever they choose, in kind, when the rath is at their institure,” Mr. Naha said. These will then be given to the needy.

H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor, Manipal University, launched ‘Daan Utsav’ at the university by flagging off ‘Tour de Manipal’ of Manipal Institute of Technology.

The MIT students and faculty aim’s to connect Manipal Group campuses through cycling. Eleven of them were flagged off on their first leg to Mangaluru campus.

Eleven events were planned and executed on the first day of the festival. NCC Cadets launched a cleanliness drive as part of the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan’.

The faculty of Manipal University supported the event. RedX and Rotaract Club of Manipal University organised a mass blood donation camp in which about 250 donated blood here.

‘Aarogyaarpan’ was an event by the students from Manipal College of Nursing.

They visited a slum in Indrali area here and donated sanitary kits along with ration to the families.

The families were also given basic education on hygiene and sanitation. The Ecological Conservation and Habitat Restoration Organization (ECHO, Manipal) conducted a plantation drive by planting 15 saplings on MIT campus here to spread the awareness about importance of greenery.