Even though Chief Minister Siddaramaiah refrained from announcing the Congress’ candidate for the bypoll to the Nanjangud (Reserved) Assembly constituency during the Nanjangud taluk Congress convention held in the temple town on Sunday, Minister for Public Works H.C. Mahadevappa and his son Sunil Bose’s cut-outs and portraits appeared to be displayed prominently alongside the CM’s on the route leading to the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Yard, the venue of the convention. While Mr. Mahadevappa delivered an impassioned speech, Mr. Bose, accompanied his followers, was found inspecting the venue before the start of the convention. However, Mr. Siddaramaiah told presspersons that the party candidate for the bypoll will be finalised only after holding consultations with party workers.

The organisers of the Convention had arranged for cooking of food for the thousands of party workers attending the rally on Sunday. While rice was being cooked in large pots at the venue, arrangements were also being made to serve food at the same venue after the conclusion of the convention. A caterer said the organisers had ordered for one dish of vegetable bhaath (rice), white rice and sambar, besides one sweet. “Even if vegetable bhaath is exhausted, we have been asked to serve rice and sambar till the last person,” the caterer said.