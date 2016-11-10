After the Centre’s decision to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, several business centres and petrol pumps in the district witnessed heated arguments between traders and customers on Wednesday.

In the early hours of the day, petrol pumps had a tough time paying the balance in denominations of Rs. 100 or lower to customers. When they felt the situation was getting out of control, with a large number of vehicles lining up to fill up their tanks, petrol pump owners decided to fill fuel only for Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000.

“ I have no cash except this Rs. 500. How can I buy other household materials if I fill fuel for the full amount?” a resident of Ramasamudra village asked staff at a pump.

In State-run buses too, there were heated arguments when conductors refused to accept Rs. 500 notes from passengers. “Among 40 passengers who boarded our bus between Shahapur and Yadgir, 25 gave Rs. 500 notes for the charge of Rs. 34. How can I pay them the balance?” a conductor asked.

While a few people appreciated the move to root out black money, a few others said things would have been a lot smoother had there been adequate warning.