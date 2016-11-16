“I did not know that old Rs.500 notes are no more valid until this morning”, said Gowirbai (70), who works in a poultry farm at Shantigrama near Hassan on Wednesday. Her employer had paid her weekly wages in the old currency, leaving her in difficulty. When she went to a shop to purchase biscuits for her grandchildren, she was told the currency was no more valid.

When this reporter visited the village on Wednesday morning, the old woman was moving from one shop to another asking for a change. Finally, she ran to her employer and got the exchange. “I get Rs.150 per day and the employer pays the wages once in a week. There is a programme in my daughter’s place. When I came to the bus-stand I was told nobody would accept the 500-rupee note. I requested many shops here, none obliged”, she said. The woman said she has no bank account and does not understand the process of exchanging currency notes.

Like her, many people in rural areas have been facing difficulty. The farmers, who got cash after selling their crop, are forced to deposit money in the banks and draw later. All these years, they used to keep the cash at home and clear the loan or spend the same whenever required. “I had only Rs.3,000 in old currency. I deposited the amount in my account and so far I have not been able to withdraw as there is no cash in the bank”, said Dyave Gowda, a farmer/agriculture labourer at Boovanahalli near Hassan. He owns three acres of land and this time, he hardly got three quintals of maize.

Savings

Hundreds of people are lining up in front of banks and ATMs, leaving their work, to either exchange or withdraw cash, across the district. Hanume Gowda, in his early 70s, was in a queue in front of State Bank of Mysore in Shantigrama to deposit Rs.30,000 in his account. “My wife had saved Rs.30,000 over a few years. She had not told me about this. After she learnt that the old currency has been withdrawn she gave it to me to deposit. Now I am standing in the queue to link my Aadhar number to the bank account. Later, I can deposit the cash”, Hanume Gowda said.

Nanjamma, his wife, who was around, also joined the conversation, “I don’t have any amount left with me for daily expenses. We have to stand in a queue to withdraw a few 100 rupee notes”, she said.