Cultural programmes added colour to the Rajyotsava celebrations at the Mahatma Gandhi Bayalu Ranga Mandira here on Tuesday.

Students of Mukunda Kripa English Medium Higher Primary School sang the ‘Raitha Geete’ while students of Mukunda Kripa English Medium High School participated in the cultural programme ‘Karnatakada Itihasadali’. Students of Volakadu Government Higher Primary School performed ‘Huttidare Kannada Nadali Huttabeku’.

The students of St. Francis Xavier English Medium High School, Udayavar, presented the programme ‘Kannadanadina Karavali.’ Students of Indrali English Medium High School performed ‘Kelisutta Kallu Yennutta.’

A march past was conducted by various teams.

As many as 27 people and three organisations were given district-level Rajyotsava awards for their contributions in different fields. They are: Gururaj Sanil, Satish Salian, Ratnakar Samant, K. Ramesh Shetty, B. Mohanchandra Kalavarkar, Tallur Shivaram Shetty, Krishnamurthy Manja, Sunitha Shetty, L.M. Ibrahim (social work); M. Sanjevanna (yoga), K. Ratnakar Kini, Madhavi Bhandary (literature), John D’Souza (journalism), Uday Kumar Y., Nityananda Kemmannu (sports), Ravikumar Kadekar, Raju B. Tonse, Ramananda Nayak, Yogesh Shiroor (theatre), K. Omshri Sridhar Nayak (music); Uday Serigar (saxophone and nadaswara), K.S. Vishnumurthy Basri, Chikku Poojary (Yakshagana), Kurady Nagaraj Acharya (sculpture), Raghavendra Nayak (agriculture), B. Devaraj (‘Bhoota Kola’) and B.C. Rao Shivapura (harikathe).

The three organisations are: Tulukoota (social work), Sri Vishnu Bhajana Mandali (devotional music), and Brahmavar Sports Club (sports).