Unmindful of the rain, artistes enthral audience at Jamboo Savari

The cultural pageantry that unfolded at the Jamboo Savari or the Vijayadashami here on Tuesday marking culmination of the 11-day Dasara festivities was a visual treat for the crowds.

Unmindful of the rain that lashed almost through the procession, the artistes in various attires performed delighting the audiences.

Many art forms that enrich the State’s traditions made their presence at the procession. This year, 42 tableaux, belonging to 30 districts and government institutions, took part.

Bellary district’s tableau on Hampi and the tableau on the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar drew attention, besides the one on communication disorders by the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing.

The Departments of Information and Public Relations, Kannada and Culture, and Tourism, and the Cauvery Niravari Nigam Ltd. also had their tableaux attractively done.

The Health Department’s educative tableau featured diseases caused by mosquitoes with a large model of a mosquito. The tableau of Bagalkot district was also distinct that laid focus on protecting heritage monuments.

Dollu kunita, katti varase, donne varase, garudi gombe, kamsale, and different types of folk dances, including puja kunita, pata kunita, pata kunita, attracted the crowds.

Artistes from other States, including Rajasthan, also displayed their cultures.