Small Scale Industries Minister Ramesh L. Jarkiholi (left) inaugurating the celebrations at C.P. Ed. grounds in Belagavi on Tuesday; Chandrashekhar Shivacharya Swami of Hukkeri Hiremath, Prakash B. Hukkeri, MP, Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram and Superintendent of Police B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda serving ‘holige’ to participants of Rajyotosava celebrations at Sardar High School Ground.— PHOTOS: P.K. BADIGER

The Rajyotsava celebrations took off on reverberating note with slogans of ‘Karnataka Mathe ge Jaya-vagali’ echoing from the C.P.Ed. ground on Club Road, where Small Scale Industries Minister and district in-charge Ramesh L. Jarkiholi inaugurated festival here on Tuesday.

Mr. Jarkiholi, zilla panchayat president Asha Prashant Aihole, Suresh C. Angadi, MP, Feroz N. Sait, MLA (Belagavi North), Sanjay B. Patil, MLA (Belagavi Rural), Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram, Police Commissioner K.G. Krishna Bhat, Superintendent of Police B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda offered ceremonial prayers to Bhuvaneshwari Devi, the president deity of the Rajyotsava celebrations.

After unfurling the Tricolour, the Minister flagged off the grand cultural rally consisting of tableaux, designed by various government departments, depicting various facets of developments and progress the State has attained during its chequered journey since the Reorganisation of States six decades ago. A large number of folk troupes representing various native art forms were cynosure of all eyes on the occasion.

1 km walk

The dignitaries walked for a kilometre up to Rani Channamma Circle in the heart of the city where they garlanded the statue of Rani Channamma, the queen of the erstwhile princely State of Kittur and the symbol of unity and courage. Several contingents representing various Kannada and social organisations joined in the revelry, dancing and cheering to the music reverberating from the audio systems throughout the day till late evening. Major government offices, including that of the Regional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and circles at major road junctions were illuminated with colourful lamps.

One of the groups celebrated the occasion in front of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, the second seat of the State Secretariat and the venue of the annual Winter Session of the legislature in this boundary city of Belagavi, which has been projected to be developed virtually into the second capital of Karnataka.

Earlier, addressing the gathering at the C.P.Ed. ground, Mr. Jarkiholi paid rich tribute to all those who played a significant role in the reorganisation of Karnataka State and in the development and progress of the State.

Food distributed

The Hukkeri Hiremath, headed by Sree Chandrashekhar Shivacharya Swami, organised food for the artists, revellers and public participating in Rajyotsava procession at Sardar High School ground on College Road in the city. The menu included the traditional north Karnataka sweet dish ‘holige’.

Parade

For the first time in the Karnataka Police Department, the parade organised on the occasion of the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations in Belagavi witnessed the parade commanding officer issuing commands to the contingents in Kannada.

Leaders keep away

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi leaders Sambhaji Patil, MLA representing Belagavi South assembly constituency, Mayor of Belagavi City Corporation Sarita Viraj Patil and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Mallappa Shinde kept themselves away from the celebrations. These leaders participated in a parallel rally, organised by MES, to protest against the inclusion of Marathi-dominated towns and villages, including Belagavi, in Karnataka.