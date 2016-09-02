Even as Higher Education Minister Basavaraja Rayareddy defended the delay in filing the police complaint with regard to mobile phone camera concealed inside a women’s washroom in Mangalore University campus on Friday, Vice Chancellor K. Byrappa was confidence that the culprit will be caught in two days.

They were speaking to presspersons after inaugurating Prajna, an orientation programme for lecturers organised by Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru, here. Asked about the delay in reporting the incident to police, Mr. Rayareddy said he was told by the Vice Chancellor that internal investigation by experts was going on.

He said since the issue was sensitive one, the University took time before approaching the police. “If the University filed complaint after the media reports, it should be welcomed. Media too deserves kudos,” he said.

Mr. Byrappa said experts in the University have gone through the recordings extensively. “We would be able to get hold of the culprit in about two days,” he said.