CRS nod for electric trains on Ramanagaram-Mandya section

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has authorised and issued clearance for the introduction of electric train services on Ramanagaram-Mandya section consequent to the recent completion of electrical works.

K.A. Manoharan, CRS, Bengaluru Division, who inspected the newly electrified 25 kV AC Ramanagaram-Yeliyuru double line section (on the Bengaluru-Mysuru section) on Wednesday, issued the orders on Friday, expressing satisfaction over the compliance of safety features and other parameters being met.

The inspection entailed a speed trial hauled by an electric locomotive during which sectional speed was maintained. Mr. Manoharan was accompanied by technical persons and officials from different branches of the railways.

The CRS said that services could be introduced on the 25 kv AC traction on the Ramanagaram-Yeliyuru double line for public carriage of passengers and goods at the sanctioned speed of the locomotive and rolling stock or the sectional speed which ever was less. This would be subject to observation of all temporary and permanent speed restrictions in force, besides training the crew and guards to work in the electrified section apart from compliance of other safety norms which he listed in the authorisation letter.

Cantilever arrangement

He was particular that the cantilever arrangement at the platforms should be modified to ensure that there are no live parts over the platform and listed 40 safety aspects that had to be complied. Mr. Manoharan said before the introduction of the regular passenger services in the newly authorized electrified section, the goods services should be run for one week so that the operations and working of the new installations are stabilised.

With this, introduction of the electric train services between Bengaluru and Mandya will be a reality and the same services will be extended to Mysuru once pending electrification works are completed. At present, Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) suburban services are being operated between Bengaluru and Ramanagaram.

But with clearance by the CRS, consequent to the completion of the electrification works upto Yeliyuru – including the commissioning of the substation at Bidadi – the same services can now be extended upto Mandya. The KPTCL recently powered the Bidadi railway substationenabling MEMU units to run upto Mandya.