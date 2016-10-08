get, set, go:Students participating in the cross-country run in Bidar on Friday.

Students of women’s colleges from across the State participated in a cross-country run here on Friday. The run began on a sunny morning in the scenic setting of a cliff overlooking Gurudwara Guru Nanak Jhira.

Yashwant Kumar, student welfare officer of the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University, flagged off the run at the Guru Nanak Garden.

Students ran through a road dotted with monuments and heritage structures before ending the race at the Guru Nanak Gate. Roopa Suryavanshi of the Government First Grade College in Vijayapura won the first prize. Vandana C. of BLDE SBS Women’s College, Vijayapura, came second and Shantavva Meti of the Karnataka State Women’s University came third.

While, the Government First Grade College, Vijayapura, won the overall group championship, the Government First Grade College, Kalaburgi, came second and the Akka Mahadevi College, Bidar, came third. Vithaldas Pyage, principal, Government Junior College, gave away the prizes. The university-level championship was organised by the Government First Grade College for Women, Bidar.