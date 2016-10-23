Subhash Chandra (second from left), district in-charge secretary, addressing officials at a meeting to review the progress of development works in Shivamogga on Saturday.— Photo: Vaidya

‘According to current guidelines, Rs. 40 crore needed to compensate farmers’

K. Madhusudan, Deputy Director of Department of Agriculture, has said, according to preliminary estimates, agriculture crops on 59,486 hectares have been damaged owing to drought in the district this year.

The process of receiving applications from the farmers for compensation has already commenced.

According to the existing guidelines, Rs. 40 crore was needed to compensate the farmers for the loss of agriculture crops, he said at a meeting here on Saturday to review the progress of implementation of various development works.

The target to undertake sowing in 1,73,450 hectares was set for the district this year of which sowing was undertaken in 1,57,103 hectares owing to sluggish monsoon.

The district received 1,377 mm rain till October 14 this year against the average rainfall of 2,188 mm.

The deficiency of rain in the district this year is at 35 per cent, he said.

Joint survey

K. Rakesh Kumar, CEO of zilla panchayat, told the meeting that a joint survey by the officials of the Agriculture, Horticulture and Revenue Departments to assess crop loss has already commenced.

It has been planned to assess the damage to maize crop this month and to survey the damage to paddy crop in November, he said.

Subhash Chandra, district in-charge secretary, expressed displeasure against the delay in providing electricity for borewells in human habitats gripped by the problem of shortage of drinking water.

He directed officials of the Mangalore Electricity Supply Company to take necessary action in this regard.

Harish, Executive Engineer of Department of Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation, said that Rs. 41.84 crore was needed to complete ongoing works of multi-village drinking water supply schemes in Kudligere, Yedehalli, Bullapura, Holebenavalli and Santekadur villages.

A proposal has been submitted to the government in this regard, he said.

Deputy Commissioner V.P. Ikkeri, president of zilla panchayat Jyothi Kumar, vice-president Veda Vijaykumar were present at the meeting.