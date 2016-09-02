Villagers blame heavy rain, poor work during the canal’s recent upgrade

A distributary of Chikkadevaraya Sagar canal, given a redo just two months ago, breached near Nelamane in Srirangapatna taluk of the district late on Wednesday night.

Heavy rain and substandard work on the canal are believed to have caused the breach. According to the villagers, recently transplanted paddy seedlings in several acres were destroyed.

The farmers noticed the breach on Thursday morning and informed irrigation officials. A team of officials inspected the spot and said that they would initiate measures to plug the breach on a war footing to continue release of Cauvery waters to the fields.

Meanwhile, the villagers questioned the quality of the work done on the canal and urged the State government to conduct an inquiry against officials of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL).

They also urged CNNL officials to assess the extent of crop loss owing to the breach and demanded suitable compensation.