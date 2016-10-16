Sowing has been done on 1.57 lakh hectares this year as againstthe target of 1.73 lakh ha set by the Agriculture Department

The district administration has planned to complete its survey to assess crop loss caused by drought by the end of the month of October. It may be mentioned here that, barring Bhadravati, the remaining six taluks in the district have been declared ‘drought-affected’ this year.

The Department of Agriculture had set a target to undertake sowing on 1.73 lakh hectares of land in the district this year. Of this, the sowing could take place in 1.57 lakh hectares owing to sluggish monsoon.

Application process

The district administration has worked out a detailed calendar of events for the survey to assess the crop loss. Deputy Commissioner V.P. Ikkeri told presspersons that, applications will be received from farmers seeking compensation for crop loss at the gram panchayats from October 14 to 20. Details of the area of cultivation, survey number of the land, the crop cultivated, the extent of damage should be provided in the application.

The photocopy of the farmer’s bank passbook should also be submitted with the application.

Special teams

Teams comprising officials from the Agriculture, Horticulture and Revenue Departments have been formed to assess the loss. The members of these teams will conduct a village-wise survey from October 21 to 30.

As part of the survey, the team will visit the plot of each farmer who has applied for compensation. The extent of the damage to the crop will be scientifically assessed, Mr. Ikkeri said. It may be mentioned here that the farmers in Shikaripur and Sorab taluks in the district had expressed displeasure against the survey conducted to assess crop loss last year for payment of compensation.

Paddy and maize

According to sources, moisture stress caused by deficiency in rain has affected the formation of flag leaf in the paddy crop that plays an important role in grain filling. Moisture stress has slowed down the grain filling process in the maize crop too. There will be sharp decline in the yield of paddy and maize this year owing to moisture stress.

There will be sharp decline in the yield of paddy and maize this year owing to moisture stress