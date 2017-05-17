Crocodile which took shelter in temple rescued

A few villagers tied up the crocodile with a rope and dragged it outside the temple in Sonna village in Bilagi taluk of Bagalkot district.

A crocodile that strayed into a human habitat in search of food and a cool place, before finally taking shelter in a temple on the banks of Krishna river, has been rescued by villagers.

The incident was reported from Sonna village in Bilagi taluk of Bagalkot district, where the crocodile found it safe to take shelter in the cool sanctum sanctorum of a dilapidated Hanuman temple on the outskirts of the village.

After someone noticed the crocodile in the temple on Wednesday, others gathered and a brave few took it upon themselves to tie the animal with a rope and drag it out of the temple.

The residents then handed it over to forest officials. Subsequently, the crocodile was let into to the river at Chikkasangama village, where there is water as it is the convergence point of river Krishna and Ghataprabha.

Another crocodile, which was reportedly exhausted because of lack of food and water, was saved by residents with the help of forest officials in the nearby Korti village on Wednesday.