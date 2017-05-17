Crocodile takes shelter in temple, rescued

more-in

Ten crocodiles relocated in last 2 months, three crocodiles succumb to heatwave

A crocodile that strayed into human habitat in search of food, finally took shelter in a temple on the banks of Krishna river and has been rescued by villagers.

The incident was reported from Sonna village in Bilagi taluk of Bagalkot district where the crocodile found it safe to take shelter in the ‘cool’ sanctum sanctorum of a dilapidated Lord Hanuman temple on the outskirts of the village.

After someone noticed the presence of the crocodile in the temple, others gathered and a valiant few took it upon themselves to tie the crocodile with rope and dragged it out of the temple.

The residents then handed over the crocodile to the forest officials who rushed to the spot after being informed about it. Subsequently the crocodile was let into to the river at Chikkasangama village where there is water as it is the convergence point of rivers Krishna and Ghataprabha.

Another crocodile, which was reportedly exhausted due to lack of food and water, was saved by residents with the help of forest officials in nearby Korti village on Wednesday

Three deaths

With the river drying up, three deaths of crocodiles have been reported in Bilagi taluk in the last fortnight. Among them was a huge crocodile measuring 13.4 ft and weighting 365 kg., a rare find in the recent years. Veterinary doctors have conducted postmortem and the samples have been sent for further tests and preservation. Heatwave is said to the primary reason for the deaths.

Ten rescued, relocated

According to Range Forest Officer of Bilagi Range H.B. Doni, as many as ten crocodiles have been rescued and relocated to Chikkasangama in the last two months. Three were rescued from the banks of Ghataprabha and seven were found battling for life on the banks of river Krishna.

Following drought, Krishna river is almost dry and water is available only in pits on the riverbed. Increased temperature and lack of food and water was forcing the crocodiles to venture out of the river bed.

“Crocodile being a cold blood animal is unable to tolerate high temperature and lack of food and water has further worsened their plight” Mr. Doni said.

He said while forest guards have been deployed for patrolling on the river, taluk officials were organising awareness programmes to clear the misconception among people about crocodiles. .