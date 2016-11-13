The creativity and innovative spirit of students came to the fore at the annual district-level science exhibition-cum-fair titled ‘BrainQuest’ organized by E-Skool at the Nutana Ravindra Mantapa on MGM College campus here on Saturday.

Nearly 300 students from 30 schools participated in the exhibition and displayed their models, which gave an insight into the ingenuity of the students and brought forth their love for not just science but also concern for environment.

Adarsh Kotian, a class 10 student from VKR Acharya Memorial High School, Kunjal, had made a model of a novel rocket launcher through which rockets (cracker rocket used during festivals) could be launched to scare away monkeys, which are responsible for damaging agricultural and horticultural crops in the district. “Instead of running behind the monkeys, the farmers can simply shoot a rocket in their direction. The monkey will get scared of it. It will neither injure nor kill the monkeys,” he said.

Sandeep and Prathvi, both students of class 9 of SVST School, Kidiyoor, had done a model of ‘Smart Village.’ Here they explained how rain water could be harvested, nio-gas could be used for cooking, solar power could be harnessed could be used in the villages for the benefit of people. “There is now lot of talk about ‘smart cities,’ we thought there is a need for ‘smart villages’ also as a large number of people live in rural areas,” said Sandeep.

Kartikeya, Yashwal and Anwesh, students from Class 10 from NSAM Secondary School, Nitte, had made a model of automatic clothes drying cable. Here the clothes had to be put on a clothes liner, which would be pushed out and pushed with the help of a cable.

Sanjay Kumar and Venil Noronha from class 10, T.A. Pai English Medium High School, Udupi, had made a model displaying how classes could go without disturbance when the peon was absent. All it required was a missed call from the mobile phone for ringing the school bell. Poornima Kamath, Director of E-Skool, said that the objective of the exhibition was to kindle interest in science among the students and provide a platform to display their talent.