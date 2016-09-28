Association for People with Disability will hold the International Day for Deaf on September 29 at Ambedkar Bhavan here to spread awareness among people about the difficulties faced by hearing impaired and support they need from society.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, Madhu Keshav, branch manager, regretted that hearing impaired people were still unable to find conducive atmosphere for interaction.

He said that with an objective of sensitising people towards the problems of hearing impaired, the association has been holding events for teachers and parents.

Mr. Keshav said that elected representatives must understand the constraints of hearing impaired people so that they could frame policies to help them join the mainstream of society.

Claiming that the State has over 3.25 lakh hearing impaired people, according to 2011 census, he regretted that many educational institutions still do not offer special education in schools for such people.

He appealed to parents of hearing impaired children and teachers having concern for such people to attend the event.

