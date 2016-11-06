New venture:Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi after unveiling a plaque to mark the inauguration of the KLE Society's centenary museum in Belagavi on Saturday. KLES chairman Prabhakar Kore and director Mahantesh Kavatagimath, MLC, are seen.— PHOTO: P.K. BADIGER

Bollywood actress and social activist Shabana Azmi has stressed the need to upgrade slums to bring in changes in the living conditions of its residents.

Interacting with presspersons after inaugurating KLE Society’s centenary museum here on Saturday, she said that jobs should be created in villages to curb migration of people to cities.

Ms. Azmi said that slums could not be eliminated as they formed a strong work force for the people living in metros and cities. The government should improve the living conditions there by providing basic amenities instead of treating them as vote banks.

To a question, she said, “Nearly 70 per cent of Mumbai’s population live in slums. As per government records, migration of families from other States has come down considerably in the last few years. Those who migrate are from small towns and villages within the Maharashtra,” Ms. Azmi said.

She disagreed with the argument that parallel cinema was on the decline these days. “On the contrary, art films have transformed. They are being made in different ways and current topics are being picked up. They are not necessarily based on feudalism as in the past. The times are changing and so the approach to film making.”

“My daughter Zoya and son Farhan belong to the contemporary generation who are educated in the western model and brought up in a modern culture. They do not know anything about feudalism …”, Ms. Azmi said.

She acknowledged her appreciation of Marathi films, which she said, were doing “really good”. Though regional films had financial constraints, modern technological innovations had brought down the cost of production, Ms. Azmi added.