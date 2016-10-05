Prof. Hampanahalli Thimme Gowda, president of the fourth Hassan Taluk Sahitya Sammelana, opined that Kannada would survive as a language if an environment wherein knowledge of Kannada could earn a living, is created. He was speaking at the Sammelan, held at Shantigrama in Hassan taluk on Tuesday.

“Kannada is the soul of Kannadiga identity. If the language vanishes, the State will lose its identity and part of its unique culture,” he said. During the rule of kings, Kannada was the official language in many places. Even during the British rule, orders and court notices were issued in Kannada. “Now it is not so. There have been more than 300 government circulars instructing government officers to ensure official communications are done in Kannada. However, Kannada has not been implemented as the language of administration effectively,” he lamented.

Regarding the education system, he said the present system was dividing society in terms of economic status. Every child should have access to quality education and that would be uniform to all.

Minister for Sericulture and Animal Husbandry A. Manju, who inaugurated the Sammelana, said many Kannada-medium schools were on the verge of closure because many people preferred to get their children enrolled in English-medium schools. “Many government school teachers are more qualified than those in private schools. Despite being aware of this, parents choose to enrol their children in private schools. I appeal to people to get their children admitted to government schools and better their strength,” he said.