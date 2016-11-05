Kiran Kini, member secretary of the Belagavi District Legal Services Authority, has stressed the need for creating awareness on free legal aid services and the advantages in settling disputes at Lok Adalats.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said that the services were available to the needy belonging to poor and underprivileged sections such as Devadasis, sex workers and individuals aged below 18 at taluk, district, State and national-level centres. The authority had been conducting Lok Adalats once in every second Saturday. Yet, not many were aware of the facilities.

Recently the authority in Belagavi involved university faculty members, law students and social workers in a campaign in 35 of the nearly 300 villages under 56 gram panchayats in Belagavi taluk. Also, legal aid camps were being conducted at gram panchayat centres.

For details, contact 0831-2423216 or member secretary on 9483467397.